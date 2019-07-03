Mayoral candidate renews call for Buttigieg's resignation

A call for the resignation of Mayor Pete Buttigieg was repeated Wednesday by the Republican candidate running for mayor.

Sean Haas was a guest at a community forum that was broadcasted live on radio station WUBS. He lives on the city's northwest side and said the crime situation there was the reason he entered the race.

"So, I'm a former military guy, and leadership is super important, it always has been," he said. "When you talk about the chain of command, the leadership is what sets the tone, and for me, Mayor Pete being absent half the year thus far, this is something that I don't want to say was inevitable, but there was going to be an issue that was going to challenge his ability to do both jobs at the same time."

Haas is a former teacher who has worked at alternative schools in South Bend.

