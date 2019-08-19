Mayoral candidate plans press conference on SB Housing Authority raid

South Bend Republican mayoral candidate Sean Haas has a news conference planned to discuss the raid at the South Bend Housing Authority.

Haas will focus on the July 31 FBI raid and is expected to outline solutions for better management practices at the housing authority.

Haas is currently a teacher at LaVille Junior-Senior High School.

The news conference begins at 4 p.m. Monday in front of the South Bend Housing Authority. 16 News Now will be there and have more information Monday night.

