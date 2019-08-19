Mayor talks about permanent supportive housing in South Bend, weather amnesty

The City of South Bend said they will now focus on permanent supportive housing for the homeless.

Back in 2017, South bend pushed for a Gateway Center, which would have provided services to the homeless at a specific location.

Now it looks like the city plans to take a different direction.

During a meeting Monday, Mayor Pete Buttigieg said they had some challenges finding a location for the center.

The city recently received new funding from the state for construction and new vouchers to build additional permanent supportive housing. This funding could help reduce the number of unsheltered people in South Bend to thirty one.

“You can’t just have emergency services in a community…That will never break the cycle of homelessness that we are seeing…We are a great community, of great agencies, but we need more,” said Executive Director of the Center For the Homeless, Steve Camilleri.

Gateway, and other agencies, would still provide wrap-around services, especially for individuals on drugs and with mental health issues.

“If we have individuals housed, and then can bring supportive services to them, then we will make progress on this issue,” said South Bend Common Council member, Jo. M. Broden.

As you may recall, the administration adopted a ‘housing first’ model.

Oliver Apartments and West Washington have benefited from this.

In the future, the city said they hope to build more housing units, but this is stirring up some opposition.

“Just come sit on my front porch and see what I have to deal with every day,” one community member said.

“To really examine the impact this could have on my neighborhood, where I live,” another resident said.

“I think there has to be a process of dialogue and of education. I think there is a fear of the unknown that could really be a factor here,” said Buttigieg.

Last year, the city was late in opening centers during the winter months and the council took some heat for it.

If approved, the city would now work with the Center For the Homeless to provide weather amnesty services at the Old Salvation Army building, starting November 1.

“That level of ownership, where we have control, actually helps to set the stage for the timelessness,” Broden said.

The board would have to rezone the Salvation Army building before it could be used.

