Mayor Mueller reacts to 2020 South Bend shooting deaths

Just days after celebrating the arrival of 2020, and South Bend is already experiencing bloodshed.

Just three hours after the ball dropped to ring in the New Year, shots rang out at the Savage Guardians private club, taking the life of 32-year old Carrie Jamerson.

Then Saturday afternoon, a passerby found the lifeless body of 20-year old Deshawn Daniel Pfeifer in an alleyway on Corby Blvd. with multiple gunshot wounds.

“There's ebb and tides to everything and this is just one of those periods where those things are peaking. But it will slow down. Everybody just needs to sit back and take it easy and hug the hell out of your kids,” said St. Joseph County Coroner Michael McGann.

McGann says both victims will undergo autopsies this week as the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit continues to search for suspects.

Now South Bend's new mayor is responding to these incidents days after being sworn in.

“We need to unite as a community and deliver a clear message that violence has no place in our city and disputes need to be resolved peacefully without a gun. Proactive community building is the path forward as we look to reform and improve our public safety systems," said South Bend mayor James Mueller.

According to the City of South Bend, 11 people in South Bend died from gun violence in 2019, two more than 2018.

