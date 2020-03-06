Mayor, police chief respond to special prosecutor's findings, talk change

South Bend's mayor and police chief responded Friday to findings by a special prosecutor that a police officer was justified in shooting and killing a man accused of rummaging through cars in an apartment complex parking lot.

Eric Logan allegedly had a knife as he approached Sgt. Ryan O'Neill, who then fatally shot Logan outside Central High Apartments in June 2019.

Mayor James Mueller outlined some near-term next steps in how the city will respond to the report, including hosting a community conversation Thursday.

He also said in the coming weeks, 21CP, a firm that "helps police and communities solve their toughest problems," will release their report and recommendations from their review of the department.

A revised discipline matrix will also be released for public input.

Mueller says he shares some of the confusion expressed by community members over the findings.

"It's beyond frustrating that there's no video for the most important moments in this case," he said. "Without new evidence, we may never know the full truth about Eric Logan's death."

The mayor also offered condolences to the Logan family.

Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski said he was disappointed by the allegations and resulting unrelated charges brought against O'Neill Friday. About a month before the Logan shooting, O'Neill allegedly solicited a sex worker while in his patrol car and on duty.

"I was flabbergasted," Ruszkowski said. "I was sick to my stomach, just on the allegation alone. If there's any saving grace whatsoever, is we had a police officer come forward and tell us. That is huge, because the mantra not just here but around the country is we got cops that aren't doing – it's the thin blue line on all these things that are said. That is not true. We had somebody come forward and let us know. And to dive even deeper with our internal affairs and other people involved in the investigation, I think that's phenomenal."

The chief also touched on criticism over how officers responded immediately after Logan was shot, putting him into a police car and driving him to the hospital rather than waiting for emergency medical personnel.

"There have been some complaints about the load-and-go, and [officer Aaron] Knepper was the one who actually physically drove him," Ruszkowski said. "I know there is body camera and car video from that. There were things put out that are totally not true, but if you look at the timeframe from the incident itself to the time that he was put in the squad car to the time he arrived at the hospital and to the time they, unfortunately, pronounced him deceased, it's all in there, and it proves to me that was absolutely the right and legal thing to do, contrary to the term 'illegal.'"

Since the officer-involved shooting happened, South Bend police say they have taken steps, especially when it comes to activating police body and dashboard cameras.

16 News Now's Terry McFadden spoke with Ruszkowski about those changes a few months ago in an exclusive report, "Watchful Eye: Cameras and policing."

Just days after Logan was shot and killed, at the request of then-Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Ruszkowski issued a general order reiterating a standing policy that says "officers should activate their body cameras during all work-related interactions with civilians."

And Ruszkowski says a big change since then means body cams should be on.

"We looked at several different things," the chief said. "What could have been done to activate the camera if there was not the opportunity for the officer to activate the camera. And one of the things we looked at is that it would be activated by simply opening the car door, without the lights and sirens on, or without having to reach a certain speed or without having to manually turn it on. To be able to do that where the officer simply opens the squad car door and the camera activates."

The department is also working on a system by which a body cam activates after a gun is drawn from a holster.