Mayor, police chief ask public for help in recruiting diverse officers

Since the latest officer-involved shooting, there have been a lot of questions about diversity and the future of the South Bend Police Department.

At a press conference Thursday, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski asked for the community’s help with the recruiting process.

Both the mayor and police chief said they want to help applicants succeed in the process.

“We do have the physical practices beforehand, and if you need some private tutoring, stop in,” Ruszkowski said.

Those interested have until Aug. 12 to apply.

So far, the mayor said they have received more than 270 applications; 16% of those are African Americans.

Out of those 270, only 111 have been fully completed.

“We need our department to mirror our community, or as close as we can get to that. With that being said, we need the recruiting effort from everybody involved. … Somebody knows somebody that could or should be doing this job,” Ruszkowski said.

Others, like Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 36 President Harvey Mills, said it may be tough to recruit.

Mills said since the latest officer-involved shooting, some officers have been assaulted and have had death threats.

“More than 10 officers have been shot at since the shooting,” Mills said.

He said more than five officers have already resigned.

“It’s really frightening, and I’m worried, especially with our numbers dwindling right now, that somebody’s going to get hurt,” Mills said.

“It’s a tough job, but it’s an especially tough job right now. Policing is under scrutiny, and relationships between police and community members are under strain. On one hand, that makes it more difficult to recruit and retain officers,” Buttigieg said.

Everyone agreed going forward the department has to set itself apart.

“Whether it’s by pay and other benefits,” Mills said.

“The more that wall of trust is broken down, the easier it is for good police officers to do their job, and the safer our neighborhoods become. This community needs people to step up,” Buttigieg said.

When asked if officers felt supported by the mayor, Mills responded, “Right now, there is only a couple months left in his term, so we are really interested in what the next mayor will do.”

Buttigieg also said they are currently taking safety board applications and will soon hold group meetings for those interested in helping review policies.

