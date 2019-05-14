Mayor on hand as South Bend high school students commit to military

The nation's next generation of soldiers made their official commitment Tuesday. It was military signing day for high school seniors in South Bend.

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, himself a Navy veteran, thanked the students at the ceremony for defending freedom.

Clay, Adams, and Riley high schools are all sending students to serve in the armed forces.

"I wanted to go to the Navy because I like to do medicine, and they have a medical program that's very [good]," Riley's Jordan Alexander said. "So, I decided to get a jump start ahead of it and not have any student debts or anything like that."

"You feel a lot of pride in seeing them step up," Buttigieg said. "You feel a little bit of nostalgia for your own time in uniform. You remember what it was like when you were wondering what to expect in those first days."

In total, 26 seniors from South Bend high schools are going into the military.

