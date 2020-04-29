Mayor, elected officials address COVID-19 at a virtual press conference in Elkhart

City of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson, and other elected officials, held a virtual press conference Wednesday night, to discuss COVID-19 in the city.

They said they want to make sure residents feel safe.

"To feel as though they are connected because this virus has made us so disconnected," Roberson said.

The mayor said COVID-19 is a health crisis and that it is important to shelter in place so people are not putting pressure on healthcare workers.

Roberson also said once restrictions do begin to loosen up, it is still important to remember there is some risk if you do go out in public.

Next, we heard from Chris Snyder, Police Chief at the Elkhart Police Department.

He said the department has had to make some changes as a result of the pandemic.

"The biggest thing we've had to do is get our officers to adapt to wearing their personal protection equipment. I mean that's not something we do on a daily basis," Snyder said.

There is also limited access to the department and many appointments are by phone.

Officers also have to think how they will handle a call knowing there are physical distancing guidelines in place.

Last, Kristi Sommer, Chief of EMS Operations at the Elkhart Fire Department, said crews have been working hard, to make sure residents are safe, especially those living in nursing homes.

The department is also working on testing sites.

The city complied all COVID-19 information and made a website.

"What we wanted to do is create a website to be able to grab it all and to create a one-stop shop for everything COVID relative to the City of Elkhart," Roberson said.

You can find the number of COVID-19 cases, services being offered and much more.

For more information go to Elkhart City website.