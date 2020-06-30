Mayor Rod Roberson discusses COVID-19 in Elkhart County

Elkhart County has become a hot spot for coronavirus cases in Michiana with more than 3,000 people testing positive.

State and local health officials are now hoping to flatten the curve with a new mask mandate for Elkhart County residents starting on Tuesday.

Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson joined Joshua Short on 16 Morning News Now to discuss ways the city is adjusting.

“It’s an actual virus that’s attacking our county and our city,” Roberson said. “Whatever we can do to keep people safe is exactly what we need to do in order to reopen the economy…”

Mayor Roberson told Short he hopes state officials move toward slowing the reopening process for Elkhart County given its uniqueness with manufacturing.

“We have a resilient manufacturing base, which is a little different than St. Joseph County.” Roberson said. “It brings people in from eight different counties around the state to the tune of about 40,000.”

The mayor also addressed the concerns of hospital capacity as the number of hospitalizations are continuing to rise.

"“We are close to capacity in both Elkhart General Hospital and we’re also close in Goshen, to the point in which we are going to have to seek other means in serving some of our most sick.”

You can watch the entire interview from 16 Morning News Now above.

