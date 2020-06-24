Mayor Roberson holds town hall to discuss COVID-19

Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson held a virtual town hall Wednesday to discuss the surge in COVID-19 cases in the county.

The mayor was joined by Dr. Michelle Bache with Elkhart General Hospital.

Bache said this virus is still serious.

She said Elkhart County hit a record high Tuesday, adding that cases are increasing in the younger demographic.

Bache said it is important to continue wearing a mask.

She said going to the store is fine, but it is the more confined spaces you should worry about, like attending a wedding with a lot of people.

"We have many patients in the ICU. We have many patients in our COVID wing, so we are working closely with our sister hospital," Bache said.

The mayor also introduced the next recipient of the Humanity in Action Award.

Francis Disori, a licensed social worker in Elkhart, was recognized for his work with the COVID-19 homeless population.