Mayor Pete casts final ballot as mayor of South Bend

It was a slow start to Election Day at the LaSalle Council Boy Scouts of America in South Bend, with only a handful of voters showing up in the early morning hours.

But as voters trickled in, so did Mayor Pete Buttigieg, along with his mother and husband Chasten.

Mayor Pete said he did have some emotion while voting for the last time as mayor of South Bend, but he’s fully confident in a bright future for the city.

“We just know that there's still a lot of inequality and a lot of places where opportunity hasn't reached,” Buttigieg said. “I would think, of course, the new mayor's got to set their priorities but I think, from a community perspective, that's going to be really important.”

