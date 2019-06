South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski are going to participate in a town hall on Sunday.

It will be moderated by the NAACP South Bend Chapter President, Apostle Michael Patton, at 3:30 p.m. at Washington High School.

Both Mayor Pete and Chief Ruszkowski will outline the process for officer-involved shooting investigations before the Board of Public Safety.

They will also take questions from Patton and from the public as well.