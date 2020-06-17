Mayor Mueller says police discipline matrix will be released by end of week

The Board of Public Safety held a meeting with several city leaders including South Bend Mayor James Mueller Wednesday.

South Bend Mayor James Mueller updates Board of Public Safety Wednesday on police discipline matrix, chokehold ban.

"I wanted to give a quick update to where we are. I made an announcement on Monday in terms of some reforms coming down that we are looking to do," Mueller told board members.

One of those reforms include implementing a police discipline matrix as soon as mid-July.

"The big one is the discipline matrix. We're looking to get a draft out by the end of this week and then receive some input electronically," Mueller says.

Another reform the mayor discussed is updating the use-of-force policy by banning chokeholds, a decision that could come in the next couple of weeks.

"We're looking to include an explicit ban of chokeholds within the updated use of force policy," Mueller says.

Mueller adds that implementing these new reforms will help bring the community and police together, because he says that is the key to a safe city.

"There will be a lot of actions points, a lot of ways to bring the community in so we can all come together and make sure that we have that trust between our community and our police officers because that is critical for us to be successful in keeping our communities safe," Mueller says.

A draft of a police discipline matrix is expected to be released to the public by the end of this week. According to Mueller, the goal is to implement the discipline matrix by the next Board of Public Safety meeting on July 15th.

