Mayor Mueller "just astounded" by Governor Holcomb's plan to reopen

Local leaders in St. Joseph County giving an update Friday on the fight against COVID-19, and a very different message from what was heard in Indianapolis.

Mayor Mueller wasted no time in going against Governor Holcomb's plan to start reopening the state. He didn't hold back either.

From the start Mayor saying he was "just astounded" by the governor's plan to start reopening.

Saying the decision to reopen should be based on data, not dates, especially locally.

One of the points Mayor Mueller brings up is that the county has not had a clear decline in COVID-19 cases.

This was based on data provided by Dr. Mark Fox of the St Joseph County Health Department.

The White House recommends a clear decline in cases over a 14 day period before reopening.

St. Joseph County has not met that mark, the mayor urging caution at reopening

"First our president punted to the states and our governors adapted as best they could. Now our governor is punting to us. We're still reviewing what authorities the governor has left us to manage the crisis here locally," Mayor James Mueller says. "I will continue to encourage the helth department to use its authoritiy to safegaurd our residents and our economy. In the coming days I will work with our common council to release a transparent, data-driven plan that responsibly balances our economy and our public's health."

Also mentioned is that travel will continue to be restricted to essential travel only in South Bend, until leaders start seeing improved county-level data.