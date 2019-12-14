Mayor Buttigieg receives local endorsements from South Bend officials

According to an op-ed in the South Bend Tribune, 11 current and former South Bend city officials announced they are endorsing Mayor Pete Buttigieg in his bid for President of the United States.

The current and elected officials are:

• Kareemah Fowler, former city clerk

• City Clerk Dawn Jones

• Council member Gavin Ferlic, at-large

• Council member John Voorde, at-large

• Council President Tim Scott, 1st District

• Council member Sharon McBride, 3rd District

• Council member Jo Broden, 4th District

• Council member-elect Rachel Tomas Morgan, at-large

• Council member-elect Lori Hamann, at-large

• Council member-elect Troy Warner, 4th District

• Council member-elect Sheila Niezgodski, 6th District

