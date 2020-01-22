Masseur arrested after alleged rape during a massage

A northeastern Indiana massage therapist has been charged with rape after two accusers told police he sexually assaulted them during massages.

James Whitman, 57, has been charged with Level 3 felony rape following the accusations, according to a release from Indiana State Police.

Whitman, who has been a massage therapist in Butler for 10 years but is not licensed through the state of Indiana, was arrested Wednesday after an investigation.

A woman reportedly accused Whitman of nonconsensual sexual activity while she was receiving a massage earlier in January.

During the investigation, another accuser reportedly came forward and said she experienced similar misconduct at Whitman's massage parlor, Creative Touch Massage, two years ago.

