Masks optional for St. Joseph County primary election

It looks like the June primary election will be “mask optional,” at least for voters in St. Joseph County.

The county election board today continued planning for in-person voting on June second and during the week leading up to the primary through early absentee voting.

All 144 poll workers will be required to wear masks while masks will be optional for voters.

“If someone’s coughing we might have to provide a mask to somebody,” Dr. Mark Fox, Deputy Health Officer told election board members. “As far as requiring the public to wear them? I don’t know that we could really do that.”

Running a clean election has perhaps never been more challenging in light of the coronavirus.

Some of today’s discussion had to do with the county’s touch screen voting machines and the search for an acceptable way to sanitize the equipment between users.

“A lot of disinfectants out there, it takes 10 minutes to deactivate this virus so if you’re gonna be disinfecting polling machines or anything you’re going to need a quick disinfectant with a low contact time,” said Dr. Fox.

County election technician Dave Smith added, “in every case where I’ve seen guidelines from manufacturers for this type of equipment they never want you to spray directly on the equipment they want you to spray it on a cloth or spray something else and then use the cloth to wipe the equipment."

The state will be sending election supplies to St. Joseph County including 37 gallons of hand sanitizer, 2,250 pairs of gloves, and 87 gallons of surface cleaner.

