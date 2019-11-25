Masked man carjacks teen at gunpoint outside NM home

A New Mexico family of four no longer feels safe in their own home after a masked man carjacked a 17-year-old at gunpoint just before he headed to school.

Shawn Gazolas, 17, walked out to his car on what he thought was a typical Friday morning. His parents and 11-year-old sister Reina Gazolas were getting ready for work and school.

Suddenly, a masked man approached Shawn Gazolas. He had his gun drawn and his laser sight flashing across the teenager’s chest.

“I saw a dark figure and noticed he had a gun, so I put my hands up,” Shawn Gazolas said. “I just gave him the keys, and he jumped inside the car.”

The teenager then ran inside, yelling for his father, John Gazolas, who made it outside to see the man drive away in the 2007 Toyota Camry.

The suspect, described as a medium height Hispanic man with a stocky build, also took off with Shawn Gazolas’ backpack and canned goods he planned to bring to a food drive that day.

Thankfully, no one was hurt during the incident.

"I just love him [Shawn] so much, but thank God, nothing really happened. Thank God, he did the right thing,” said Reina, through tears.

The family says they will be changing their locks and updating their alarms.

"We thought it would be a safe place to raise our kids,” mother Elizabeth Gazolas said. “It just hurts me to see stuff like this, just trying to hurt innocent people.”

