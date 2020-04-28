Martin's now requiring customers to wear face masks

Martin's Super Markets is now requiring all customers to wear face masks or face coverings unless they have a medical condition that prohibits them from doing so.

From SpartanNash:

April 28, 2020

To our family of valued store guests,

There is no doubt that COVID-19 has brought tremendous change to our lives, and yet each day we see the resiliency of our associates, store guests and other essential workers answering the call to meet our communities’ collective needs. For some, this means serving on the front lines. For others, providing behind-the-scenes services to keep our communities running. For all, it is following prevention, social distancing and safety measures to help contain the spread of the virus.

This week, we are asking for your continued support to ensure the safety of the communities where we live, work and serve.

Beginning April 27, we are requiring our store guests and associates wear face masks or face coverings while in our retail stores, unless they have a medical condition which prohibits them from doing so. We are also requiring these measures for all our distribution center and service center associates, truck drivers and vendors who enter our facilities. This requirement will remain in effect until we are notified by officials that such precautions are no longer necessary.

For several weeks, SpartanNash has been encouraging our associates to wear face coverings as well as conducting daily onsite health screenings at all locations to ensure associates are symptom-free as they begin their workday or shift. Going forward, during the health screening, associates will have the opportunity to receive their company-provided facemask or update the health screener that they have their own face mask/covering.

We recognize this change may be difficult for some, but we trust our store guests and associates will do the right thing out of the safety and best interest for all.

It is impossible to fully express the depth of my gratitude and how proud I am for the commitment everyone is making during these most uncertain and unprecedented times.

For more than 100 years, our company has been a trusted provider of grocery products, and we take this responsibility very seriously. I have no doubt that we will prevail together throughout this pandemic.

Thank you for your continued trust in our company.

Dennis Eidson

Interim President and CEO

A full list of SpartanNash COVID-19 initiatives is listed on spartannash.com.

