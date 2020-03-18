Martin's dedicates certain morning hours to seniors

Martin's Super Markets is dedicating certain morning hours to shoppers over the age of 60 who have been advised to avoid leaving home as much as possible during the coronavirus outbreak.

All Martin’s locations will reserve the hours of 7-9 a.m. for seniors on March 19, 24 and 26.

Also, Martin’s “Groceries to Go” service is waiving the shopping fee for seniors placing orders between March 22 and March 31.

Martin's Super Markets posted the following to Facebook on Wednesday afternoon:

All Martin’s locations will reserve the hours of 7:00-9:00 a.m. tomorrow, March 19th, in addition to both Tuesday and Thursday of next week (March 24th and March 26th) for shoppers over the age of 60 who have been advised to avoid leaving home as much as possible during the Covid-19 outbreak. In addition, Martin's Pharmacies will open at 8am on March 19th, 24th, and 26th. Martin’s Side Door Deli Café entrances will be open to all ages for those customers that want to pick up Starbucks or Caribou coffee and/or a lunch to go.

In addition to the special hours, Martin’s “Groceries to Go” service is waiving the shopping fee for seniors placing orders beginning March 22 through March 31. Wednesday, March 25 will be a designated “Seniors Only” order day. Martin’s asks that younger shoppers select other pickup days in order to have all available time slots available for seniors. Senior customers are encouraged place their orders now for next week. Complete details are available at https://martinsgroceriestogo.com.

In order to better serve all of our customers, we have put in place limits on some items including milk, eggs, bread, paper towel, toilet paper, and certain meat products. Customers should see their neighborhood store, which is open regular hours, for details as availability will vary by location. We appreciate our customers patience and understanding during this unprecedented time. We will get through these difficult times by working together to stay healthy and safe.



