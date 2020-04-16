Martin's Super Markets matching customer donations to United Way

Martin's Super Markets will be matching customer contributions up to $25,000 dollars made at their checkouts to local United Way branches.

The donations will be directed to COVID-19 response funds in each of the counties where Martin's stores are located

“During this crisis we are so happy to be able to help each of the communities we serve by doubling the amount our customers are so generously donating,” said Amy Simeri-McClellan, senior vice president, Martin’s Super Markets.

These funds were set up by United Way to respond to both short term and long-term needs of individuals affected by this ongoing pandemic.