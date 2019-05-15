Martin's, 525 Foundation expand Drop 2 Stop pill drop-off locations

The 525 Foundation and Martin's Super Markets are expanding their Drop 2 Stop boxes to seven additional Martin's locations around Michiana.

The boxes allow anyone to dispose expired or unnecessary drugs any time at participating stores.

The new locations include Martin's stores on Bittersweet Road in Mishawaka, Sanford School Road in Elkhart, State Road 23 in Granger, North Oakland Avenue in Nappanee, Cleveland Road in Stevensville, Bashor Road in Goshen and Husky Trail in Warsaw.

The 525 Foundation and Martin's hope to have secure pill drop boxes in place at 18 Martin's stores by the end of the year.

