Martin's Super Markets to host global street food cooking class

You can take a trip around the world while tasting delicious food.

Martin’s Super Market on Mayflower Road is hosting a global street food class Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.

You can learn how to make recipes like Mexican street corn, apple pie egg rolls and much more.

Martin's Super Markets Chef Daysha Amster came up with the unique recipes and says she loves celebrating different cultures through food.

"I like seeing people try new food, that's my favorite thing,” she said. “I know it doesn't happen all the time, but when they try different things and that smile that they have.”

Registration for the class costs $15.

