Marshall County towns receive Stellar Communities grant

The Indiana Lieutenant Governor's Office is making a multimillion-dollar investment in Marshall County.

Marshall County Crossroads was named the 2019 Stellar Communities recipient Thursday. The program works to create regional development plans and promote local partnerships to find solutions to local challenges.

This means a new plan will work to improve the quality of life in Argos, Bourbon, Bremen, Culver, LaPaz and Plymouth. The effort is supposed to make an impact for the next 20 years.

"It encourages that you all connect, collaborate, create, and when you do that, you can celebrate," Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said. "And that is the beauty of Stellar. It's about the state partnering with local communities. It's about you in your local community, in your county, partnering with each other."

The Stellar Communities program has been working throughout the state since 2011.

