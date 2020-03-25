Marshall County confirms first case of coronavirus

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marshall County Health Department announced on Wednesday the county's first positive case of coronavirus.
The patient is self-isolating at home.
No additional information about the patient will be released.
The Marshall County Health Department is encouraging people to protect themselves by:
-Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20
seconds.
-Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
-Avoid close contact (within 6 feet) with people who are sick.
-Stay home when you are sick.
-Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in
the trash.
-Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and sufaces.