Marshall County confirms first case of coronavirus

The Marshall County Health Department announced on Wednesday the county's first positive case of coronavirus.

The patient is self-isolating at home.

No additional information about the patient will be released.

The Marshall County Health Department is encouraging people to protect themselves by:

-Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20

seconds.

-Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

-Avoid close contact (within 6 feet) with people who are sick.

-Stay home when you are sick.

-Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in

the trash.

-Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and sufaces.