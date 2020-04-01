Marshall County automotive supplier makes protective gowns

A Marshall County manufacturer is helping to address a shortage of PPE, or personal protective equipment.

NISCO is an automotive supplier that shut down its Bremen plant shortly after Indiana’s governor issued his stay-at-home order, but a desire to help at home has a new production line up and running.

“We had this material in-house. It just happened to be appropriate for that type of isolation material that they were looking for, actually much higher grade than any anything that they use,” said plant manager Leah Oden.

Hundreds of NISCO workers have gone home, but a skeleton crew of eight remained on the factory floor Monday taking material normally used in automotive door panels and making protective gowns for first responders.

“Feels we’re helping the community doing the best we can, and we just want to get back to normal everyday life for everybody in this community,” said Alan Baugher

The first 1,000 gowns were donated to first responders in Marshall County.

As the word got out the orders started pouring in

The next 2,000 gowns will be shipped to Michigan to protect first responders there.

“But we think it’s very important to be able to do this for the community, for Michigan, for Indiana, for anyone who would have a need if we can fulfill it, we’re sure gonna try,” said Oden.

NISCO is currently discussing what role it may play in the manufacture of protective masks.