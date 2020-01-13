Marshall Co. police seek suspects after Rentown County Store armed robbery

Police are looking for two suspects involved in an armed robbery at a decades-old business in Marshall County.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday at the Rentown Country Store.

The founder of that store, 80-year-old Leroy Hochstetler, was killed just more than a month ago after his horse-drawn buggy was hit by a vehicle.

Police say the suspects are two black men who possibly left in a four-door, dark blue Chevrolet. The man who displayed the gun is believed to be in his mid-30s, while the other suspect is a teen.

They were both reportedly wearing thin, dark blue overalls and black sweatshirts.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Marshall County Sheriff's Department at 574-936-3187.

