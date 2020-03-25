Teddy bear scavenger hunts get families outside during quarantine

With school out of session during the state-mandated coronavirus quarantine, communities nationwide are providing families with a socially distant reason to head outside: teddy bear scavenger hunts.

Several neighbors in Bourbon have placed stuffed bears in their windows after coordinating over Facebook.

"We've been stuck in [the house] for a week and a half now. We heard about the teddy bears being hidden all over the place," said Cindy Fuller, a Bourbon resident.

Fuller and her children found over a dozen teddy bears in their town, signs of a silver lining during the pandemic in addition to people coming together to support local businesses.

"My mother- and father-in-law [who own] The Standard [Antique Store], they say they've been having a lot of support. It's a small business, so we've been kind of worried about it, and I work there as well. But they've been getting a lot of support still -- the regulars," Fuller explained.

The teddy bear scavenger hunt is inspired by the children's book We're Going on a Bear Hunt.