Marshall Co. authorities team up to look out for school bus stop arm violators

Extra security is in place in Marshall County as children head back to school.

Not only are there new laws and cameras to catch violators, but local officers are watching too.

The Marshall County Prosecutor's Office along with state, county and Plymouth police are working together with local school bus drivers to target people who illegally pass school buses.

Marshall County's deputy prosecutor says the goal is to educate the community in order to reduce stop arm violations.

"If we have no violations in the future, I think we can all be happy about that," Matt Sarber said. "Because in the end, if we have no violations, no children were put at risk. And that's really what this is about, is making sure that the children are able to unload and load safely. Get to and from school safely."

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office secured additional funding to provide more patrols at bus stops.

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office secured additional funding to provide more patrols at bus stops.

