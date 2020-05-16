Married Michiana couple both working as registered nurses during pandemic

We’re celebrating nurses all over Michiana, including here at Spectrum Health Lakeland.

Kevin and Pattie Effa have been married for decades and they’re both registered nurses at Spectrum Health Lakeland.

Kevin chose to become a nurse later in life, relying on Pattie while he went through nursing school.

Kevin is working inside the COVID-19 unit with patients who have tested positive.

Even on the darkest of days, Kevin and Pattie are there for one another, understanding the physical, mental and emotional strain being a nurse has.

But the two say, it’s all worth it.

To watch their full story, click on the video above.