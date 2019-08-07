For one night only Mark Twain will be performing at the Acorn Theater in Three Oaks, Michigan.

It will be an evening laced with wisdom and a generous helping of wit.

Mark Twain joined Joshua Short of 16 News Now at Noon to tell us a bit about the show.

On Friday August 9th, Robert Swan and Harbor Country Opera will present Richard Henzel as Mark Twain in his legendary performance of Mark Twain in Person, a show he has performed to standing-room only crowds across America and abroad.

Bring the family. Tickets at$30 General admission are available at www.acornlivew.org, or by calling 269-756-3879.