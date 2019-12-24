Marines deliver toys to kids at Beacon Children's Hospital

While many are celebrating Christmas in their homes Tuesday and Wednesday, some special elves brought Christmas to kids who are sick in the hospital.

Tuesday morning, the Marine Corps League along with former U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly delivered toys to Beacon Children's Hospital.

They've been doing this for years on Christmas Eve.

"It's the best thing you could ever do. These kids are in the hospital, thinking, 'Oh, Santa's not going to be here for me.' We roll in with stuffed animals just to bring them a little joy," retired Sgt. Samuel Alameda said.

Michiana helped make Christmas happen for those children because all those toys came from the Toys for Tots collection drive.

