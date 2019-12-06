Marine killed in attack on Pearl Harbor to be laid to rest Saturday

December 7, 1941: A day in American history that brought both dejection and devastation.

“To lose 2300 American service members in one day is just unheard of,” U.S. Marine John Bayko says.

One of those service members was 20-year-old Marley Arthurholtz. He is a South Bend native who joined the Marines shortly after graduating from Lakeville High School.

A couple years later though, while aboard the U.S.S. Oklahoma on Pearl Harbor, Arthurholtz died after a surprise attack from Japanese forces. An attack his brother described to 16 News Now back in November as devastating.

“I not only lost my big brother, but I lost my best friend. He was kind and giving and he would give you the shirt off his back,” John Arthurholtz, Marley’s brother says.

Seventy-eight years after the attack, Arthurholtz’s remains would go unidentified until this past September after receiving confirmation from several DNA and dental tests. It was a discovery that would not only reach local headlines but become a national story.

“I think I can speak for all the families how thankful we are that they are doing this with such preservation,” Adrea Arthurholtz, Marley’s sister-in-law explained.

On Thursday, Arthurholtz’s remains lie in a casket at McGann Funeral Home in South Bend. It’s the same place where marines are getting ready to bury his remains next to his parents tomorrow on the anniversary of Pearl Harbor.

“He’s finally home and at rest and that’s just a wonderful thing. I know I have had marines that have passed away in my charge and it was definitely a relief to know that they are at rest and I’m happy to bring that to Arthurholtz and his families,” Bayko says.

Marines, along with the family of Marley Arthurholtz, will be meeting at McGann Funeral Home in South Bend before the procession at 10:30 a.m. heads to St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park for the interment at 11 a.m.

Coverage of tomorrow's service will continue live outside the funeral home on 16 News Now Saturday morning.