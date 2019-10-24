Maria Butina expected to be released from prison Friday

The alleged Russian spy who tried to infiltrate Republican political circles will soon be a free woman.

Maria Butina is expected to be released from prison Friday.

Butina pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy to act as an agent of a foreign government.

She admitted to trying to gain access to GOP political groups in order to promote Russian interests.

At the time of her release, the 30-year-old Russian national will have served 15 months of her 18-month sentence at the Tallahassee Federal Correctional Institution.

After she is released, she is expected to be immediately deported to Moscow.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.