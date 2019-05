Showers and storms arriving early today.

Thursday afternoon highs top out in the low 70s. We're somewhat muggy this afternoon.

We're under a Marginal risk of severe weather this afternoon and evening. Spotty thunderstorms likely just before dinnertime with an isolated risk of strong to severe storms.

We're dry and sunny Friday. Highs near 80 degrees!

A chance of showers and isolated storms over the weekend.