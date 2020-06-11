'March for Justice' in Elkhart brings police and community together

The "March for Justice" happening at the Elkhart Civic Plaza on Thursday with, at one point, around 200 people gathering downtown.

The purpose of the rally and march was to stand against racial injustice and racial inequality. The crowd also calling for police reform and more transparency from the police.

We spoke with one of the organizers of the march who is glad that the Elkhart Police chose to attend and march with them.

"To be honest I think it's a pretty cool idea they're actually going to come march with us because you see most cities the police is not marching with them, they're actually against them. and for Elkhart Police Department to be with us, I actually appreciate them marching with us," Isaiah Sanders says.

Mayor Rod Roberson met the group out in the street during the march and spoke to the crowd.

