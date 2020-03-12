Tree tapping season underway at Bendix Woods County Park

This week a group of students visited Bendix Woods County Park to learn about tree tapping and where maple syrup really comes from.

As tree tapping season is well under way, park interpreter for St. Joseph County Parks, Michaele Klingerman guided the class from the Saint Mary's Childhood Development Center through safari day.

The class watched a puppet show that taught them about the different parts of a maple tree.

Participants hunted for different tools used in the tree tapping process and eventually made their way to the sugar house to watch the maple syrup being processed.

Amid coronavirus concerns, Sugar Camp Days have been cancelled.

To see more, watch the video above.

