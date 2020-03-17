Map helps Michigan students find meals during school closure

If you live in Michigan and you're worried about feeding your kids while they're out of school, the state has developed an online map to find locations where free meals are being provided.

These meals are available to all children at no cost.

Up to two meals per day may be served to all children, ages 18 and younger.

The meals are also available to students with disabilities, ages 18 to 26, who are in an active individual education program.

The map will be updated twice daily at mcgi.state.mi.us/schoolnutrition

