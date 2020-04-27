Many worry food shortage could happen amid pork plants closing

The Cass County Health Department and city officials declared a health emergency this afternoon because of the dramatic spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the area, due largely in part to a recent outbreak at the 'Tyson Foods Pork Plant' in Logansport, Indiana.

The plant is temporarily closing after 200 employees tested positive for COVID-19, joining a long list of other plants throughout the country closing their doors amid the pandemic.

So how could this impact your next trip to the grocery store?

Clinton Griffiths, Host of 'Ag Day', says we won't experience a food shortage but you could see a drop in variety in the coming months.

“We've got plenty of animals and meat potential,” Griffiths said. “The problem is getting it processed and shipped to the stores. When the facilities close, that means we have to move that work to another facility and it will have to be trucked and sent out to groceries. You may find less familiar cuts, not as much variety, you may see fewer options and choices.”

Griffiths also says we've lost 30 to 40 percent of our packing capacity in the meat sector alone in just the last 10 days.

We will continue to follow this story and provide updates as we learn more.

