Many Indiana casinos closing Monday in response to coronavirus concerns

Indiana licensed gaming and racing operations will close for at least 14 days.

The closure begins at 6 a.m. on Monday. It will include Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City.

The Indiana Gaming and Horse Racing Commissions say the decision was made in the interest of public health.

Currently the closure does not include Four Winds Casino in South Bend. They have confirmed to 16 News Now that they are open and are cleaning and disinfecting more often to make sure their guests are safe.

You can see a full list of casinos that will be closing at the Indiana Gaming System website.