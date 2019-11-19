Man's death in Kosciusko County ruled accidental

A 20-year-old man's death in Kosciusko County has been ruled accidental.

Ty Sawyer Lee Brown was found dead on the side of McKenna Road near a campground on September 2.

He was last seen coming from Barbee Landing at 2:30 a.m. that morning.

Kosciusko County Coroner Tony Ciriello tells 16 News Now that Brown died of a subdural hematoma—an injury that was the result of falling down. He had a BAC level of 0.21.

The coroner also says Brown had injuries that suggest he was hit by a vehicle after his death.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office says they are still actively seeking anyone who may have additional information regarding the incident.