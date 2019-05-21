Man's body discovered in Goshen retention pond

Police are investigating the death of a northwest Indiana man after his body was found in a retention pond in Goshen.

Goshen police found the body on the property of Keystone RV Plant 20 in the 2700 block of Elders Drive around 8 p.m. Monday, according to a police report obtained by our reporting partners at The Goshen News.

The man has been identified as 43-year-old Manuel Munoz Diaz, of Hammond, according to Elkhart County Coroner James Elliott.

Foul play reportedly is not suspected in the death, but the cause and manner of Diaz's death will not be determined until results of microscopic analysis and toxicology testing are completed.

