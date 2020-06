Masks will be mandatory in Elkhart County beginning Tuesday.

Our reporting partners at the Goshen News say everyone in the county will be required to wear a face mask when they can't stay six feet apart in indoor and outdoor public places.

The health order comes as the state health department visits Elkhart County to talk about the recent spike in coronavirus cases.

We have a reporter covering that visit, and we'll bring you what we learn on 16 News Now.