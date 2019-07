A South Bend man who sold grenades to an undercover officer last year is now facing methamphetamine-related charges.

On Monday, Branden Furnari was arrested again and could be charged with the possession of meth, a narcotic drug and a syringe.

The pieces Furnari sold last year for $800 could not be assembled into working grenades, but he claimed they could, so he pleaded guilty to fraud. He was initially charged with possession of an explosive device in that case