Man who pleaded guilty in SB home invasion, sexual battery sentenced

The man accused of multiple crimes related to a January home invasion and sexual battery has learned his fate.

Joshua Black was sentenced Wednesday to 26 years in prison, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office.

Black reportedly broke into a woman's home in South Bend the morning of Jan. 2 and tried to sexually assault her, leading to a dayslong manhunt.

Black was armed with a handgun, which the victim was able to wrestle away from him.

“He woke her by assaulting her, and she noticed that he had a handgun,” St. Joseph County Prosecuting Attorney Ken Cotter said at the time. “She was able to retrieve that handgun from him.

"Ultimately, [she] pointed the gun at him and he fled the home.”

Two days later, on Jan. 4, police announced they had arrested Black in connection with the crime.

He pleaded guilty to Level 2 felony burglary, Level 6 felony strangulation and Level 4 felony sexual battery on May 30.

Black faces 20 years in prison for burglary with a deadly weapon, two years for strangulation and six years for sexual battery. The sexual battery and strangulation charges are to be served concurrently.

As part of the agreement in which Black pleaded guilty, other charges originally brought against him were dismissed.

