Man who evaded arrest after La Porte Co. chase found in South Bend

A man who was able to escape capture since a police chase Monday evening was finally arrested in a South Bend mobile home park Wednesday.

Travis E. Hatchel, 33, of La Porte, was found at Countryside Village in the 1000 block of Mayflower Road, according to a release from the La Porte County Sheriff's Office.

Hatchel and 34-year-old Nicholas S. Cook, of New Carlisle, were in a car that reportedly made a traffic violation in front of Valparaiso police monitoring Interstate 94 in La Porte County Monday afternoon. When police tried to pull the car over, Hatchel and Cook allegedly sped away.

The duo allegedly took police through Michigan City before ending the car chase northeast of La Porte. They ran out of the car, and while Cook was caught, Hatchel got away.

Police followed up on anonymous tips from people in the neighborhood and were able to arrest Hatchel, who had already been wanted in both La Porte and St. Joseph Counties.

Hatchel is being held without bond at the La Porte County Jail.

The La Porte County Sheriff's Office's Fugitive Apprehension Street Team was assisted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, among other agencies.

