Man wearing body armor arrested after gun fires inside Plymouth motel room

One man is in jail but no is hurt after a gun fired through multiple rooms at a Plymouth motel over the weekend.

“It was just a scary moment for all of us,” Super 8 Motel general manager Jennifer Yoe said.

Police say it happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday when police responded to shots fired at the Super 8 Motel at 2170 Northfolk Drive.

“The officers arrived, they took the suspect into custody who was near his vehicle upon arrival. They took him into custody without incident,” Plymouth Police Chief David Bacon said.

Police say 31-year-old Croy David Craig, of Kettering, Ohio, was arrested for criminal recklessness with a firearm.

Upon arrival, police say they found Craig outside the motel by his car with a bulletproof vest on underneath a black leather jacket.

Zachary Arywest and his nephew Ike Taylor say they were staying at the motel when the gunfire went off.

“We was just cooking some food and I heard a big old boom. I thought it was just a door shutting, but it was a gunshot,” Taylor said.

“I was looking through that little window up there, and he had guns drawn out on the hood of the vehicle and what looked to be a bulletproof vest covering up a big gun,” Arywest said. "If this guy would have pulled a gun on [police], shots would have fired out, and we would have all been in danger."

A man who wanted remain nameless said he had rented the motel room next to Craig that night. He says he went out with friends hours before Craig allegedly discharged the gun.

When he returned, he found a gaping hole in his wall. However, his biggest fear is that the gunfire was not a mistake.

“What if I decided to stick around? I would have been dead,” the man said. “Nobody knows if this was random, accidental, anything. All I can tell you in my gut feeling is that the guy’s got a bulletproof vest on, sitting in his room with an assault rifle.”

Yoe said she was not at the motel when Craig’s gun went off, but when she arrived to the hotel minutes after finding out, her biggest concern was keeping everyone safe.

“If something was being planned, I can’t say that. But thank God that this happened and stopped him from doing whatever,” Yoe said.

Police say Craig is now being held at the Marshall County Jail on a $15,000 bond. Craig is due in court on Nov. 5.

