Man upset he can't bring cutout of President Trump to dialysis

A Florida man undergoing kidney dialysis is upset that he can't bring a life-sized cutout of President Donald Trump for emotional support during his treatments.

Nelson Gibson tells WPBF that no one took issue with the pictures of the president he brought to help him get through the three-and-a-half-hour treatments three times a week.

But when he brought the life-sized cutout lat week, it became an issue.

A spokesman for the center says they don't object to reasonably sized items that don't affect safety or infection control.

