A man who killed another patron at a former Mishawaka bar will be sentenced.

Timothy Mayberry was found guilty in December of 2019 for the murder of Avery Brown.

Brown was shot and killed inside Bleachers Bar in 2018, which was later closed.

After the murder, mayberry went on the run for months. He was eventually arrested in South Carolina.

Mayberry could face up to 85-years in prison.

His sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Friday.