Man shot while trying to visit woman he met online; suspect arrested

A man was trying to visit a women he met online when he was reportedly shot during an attempted robbery, and police say a suspect is now in custody.

It happened on March 31 in the 1700 block of North Kaley in South Bend.

When the 22-year-old victim arrived at the address given to him by the woman, nobody answered the door. He told police he was then approached by an armed man who tried to rob him.

The victim pulled out his own gun, which he has a license to carry, and shots were exchanged.

The victim suffered wounds to his wrist and knee.

St. Joseph County police arrested 31-year-old Derrick Lee on unrelated warrants Monday. On Tuesday, South Bend police arrested Lee for possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and carrying a handgun without a license.

This case has been forwarded to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office for review.

